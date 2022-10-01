Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431507SaveSaveThe Grocer's Encyclopedia (1911), a vintage collection of various types of baked bread loaves. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 828 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2415 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4512 x 6538 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4512 x 6538 px | 300 dpi | 168.83 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadThe Grocer's Encyclopedia (1911), a vintage collection of various types of baked bread loaves. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. More