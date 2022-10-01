rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431509Indian Pink by Frederick Edward Hulme (1841-1909), a vintage chromolithograph of Indian pink flower. Digitally enhanced from…Save

Indian Pink by Frederick Edward Hulme (1841-1909), a vintage chromolithograph of Indian pink flower. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Indian Pink by Frederick Edward Hulme (1841-1909), a vintage chromolithograph of Indian pink flower. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate.

More