Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431511SaveSaveAn antique illustration of the human nervous system by Galtier-Boissière and Émile (1912). Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5067 x 7097 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5067 x 7097 px | 300 dpi | 205.8 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadAn antique illustration of the human nervous system by Galtier-Boissière and Émile (1912). Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. More