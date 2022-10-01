rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431519Illustration of a frontside and a backside of an American church by Samuel Sloan (1815&ndash;1884), a vintage drawing of a…Save

Illustration of a frontside and a backside of an American church by Samuel Sloan (1815–1884), a vintage drawing of a simple architecture. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Illustration of a frontside and a backside of an American church by Samuel Sloan (1815–1884), a vintage drawing of a simple architecture. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate.

More