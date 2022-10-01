Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431519SaveSaveIllustration of a frontside and a backside of an American church by Samuel Sloan (1815–1884), a vintage drawing of a simple architecture. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2683 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7227 x 5539 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7227 x 5539 px | 300 dpi | 229.09 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadIllustration of a frontside and a backside of an American church by Samuel Sloan (1815–1884), a vintage drawing of a simple architecture. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. More