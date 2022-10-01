Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431522SaveSaveA vintage illustration of fresh persimmons from the book Commissioner of Agriculture (1887). Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 788 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2297 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5099 x 7769 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5099 x 7769 px | 300 dpi | 226.71 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadA vintage illustration of fresh persimmons from the book Commissioner of Agriculture (1887). Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. More