Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431531SaveSaveAn antique illustration of a human nervous system and muscular system (1900) by Larousse, Pierre; Augé and Claude. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 911 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2658 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7366 x 5594 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7366 x 5594 px | 300 dpi | 235.82 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadAn antique illustration of a human nervous system and muscular system (1900) by Larousse, Pierre; Augé and Claude. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. More