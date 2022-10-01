Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431545SaveSaveDefinitions (1851), an antique celestial astronomical chart of planet earth with a concept of definition of a planet. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1018 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2969 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6716 x 7918 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6716 x 7918 px | 300 dpi | 304.32 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadDefinitions (1851), an antique celestial astronomical chart of planet earth with a concept of definition of a planet. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. More