rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431553Flowers on a footpath illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Bijutsu Sekai (1893-1896) by…Save

Flowers on a footpath illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Bijutsu Sekai (1893-1896) by Watanabe Seitei, a prominent Kacho-ga artist.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Available in shop
Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Flowers on a footpath illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Bijutsu Sekai (1893-1896) by Watanabe Seitei, a prominent Kacho-ga artist.

More