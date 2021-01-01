rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4330772
Vintage flower png clipart, art deco botanical
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage flower png clipart, art deco botanical

This image is inspired from our own original version of Variations Quatre-Vingt-Six Motifs Décoratifs En Vingt Planches (1928) by Édouard Bénédictus.

More
Premium
ID : 
4330772

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Vintage flower png clipart, art deco botanical

More