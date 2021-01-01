rawpixel
Exotic floral pattern brush vector, vintage art deco, compatible with AI
This brush set is inspired from our own original version of Variations Quatre-Vingt-Six Motifs Décoratifs En Vingt Planches (1928) by Édouard Bénédictus.

4333809

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

