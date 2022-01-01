https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4333851Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextParalympic athlete with prosthetic leg waiting to take off on sprint starting blocks MorePremiumID : 4333851View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3440 x 2292 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3440 x 2292 px | 300 dpi | 45.17 MBParalympic athlete with prosthetic leg waiting to take off on sprint starting blocks More