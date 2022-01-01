https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4336009Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPalm tree art print, vintage illustration, remixed from our own original copy of Les Palmiers Histoire Iconographique (1878), illustrated by Oswalde Kerchove de DenterghemMorePremiumID : 4336009View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4500 x 3600 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4500 x 3600 px | 300 dpi | 92.74 MBPalm tree art print, vintage illustration, remixed from our own original copy of Les Palmiers Histoire Iconographique (1878), illustrated by Oswalde Kerchove de DenterghemMore