Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/433739SaveSaveHorses head for the corral in the daily roundup of horses, Riverside, Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixelMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 957 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2792 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4358 x 3476 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4358 x 3476 px | 300 dpi | 86.77 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadHorses head for the corral in the daily roundup of horses, Riverside, Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixelMore