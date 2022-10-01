rawpixel
The Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church & Parsonage, AL, where Dr. Martin Luther, King, Jr. pastored from 1954-1960. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

