Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/433750SaveSaveAmerican bison, or buffaloes, in Yellowstone National Park in the northwest corner of Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 860 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2510 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5584 x 4004 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5584 x 4004 px | 300 dpi | 165.63 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadAmerican bison, or buffaloes, in Yellowstone National Park in the northwest corner of Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More