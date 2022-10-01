Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/433805SaveSaveGiraffe at The Montgomery Zoo in Oak Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 947 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2367 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2367 px | 300 dpi | 40.67 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadGiraffe at The Montgomery Zoo in Oak Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More