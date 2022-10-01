rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/433842The J.J. Pickle Federal Building in downtown Austin, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library…Save

The J.J. Pickle Federal Building in downtown Austin, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

The J.J. Pickle Federal Building in downtown Austin, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More