https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4339354Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWave culture business logo template, modern flat design vectorMorePremiumID : 4339354View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 3.07 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontWave culture business logo template, modern flat design vectorMore