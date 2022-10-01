Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/433945SaveSaveAlcatraz Island is an island located in the San Francisco Bay. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 922 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2306 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2306 px | 300 dpi | 39.62 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadAlcatraz Island is an island located in the San Francisco Bay. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More