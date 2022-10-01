rawpixel
Public Domain
The World Trade Center taken a month before 9/11. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

The World Trade Center taken a month before 9/11. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

The World Trade Center taken a month before 9/11. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

