Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/433967SaveSaveCuring baby Swiss cheese rounds at the Alp and Dell factory. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 965 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2815 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 4022 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5000 x 4022 px | 300 dpi | 115.1 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadCuring baby Swiss cheese rounds at the Alp and Dell factory. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More