rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/433971The State of Texas raises longhorn cattle at Abilene State Historical Park on the site of old Fort Griffin. Original image…Save

The State of Texas raises longhorn cattle at Abilene State Historical Park on the site of old Fort Griffin. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

The State of Texas raises longhorn cattle at Abilene State Historical Park on the site of old Fort Griffin. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More