https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4340024Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFive senses ad template, mental health social media story psdMorePremiumID : 4340024View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.46 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.46 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Archivo Black by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Black fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllFive senses ad template, mental health social media story psdMore