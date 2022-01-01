https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4340049Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMindfulness quote template, mental health social media story vectorMorePremiumID : 4340049View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 6.34 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 6.34 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Archivo Black by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Black fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllMindfulness quote template, mental health social media story vectorMore