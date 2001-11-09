rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434029Brooklyn Bridge before the terrorist attacks on 9/11/2001 - Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library…Save

Brooklyn Bridge before the terrorist attacks on 9/11/2001 - Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Brooklyn Bridge before the terrorist attacks on 9/11/2001 - Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel

More