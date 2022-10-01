Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434045SaveSaveFall trees in Connecticut. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 979 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2855 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3904 x 4786 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3904 x 4786 px | 300 dpi | 106.95 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadFall trees in Connecticut. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More