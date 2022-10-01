rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434056The Tenley-Friendship branch of the D.C. Public Library at 4450 Wisconsin Ave. N.W. Original image from Carol M.…Save

The Tenley-Friendship branch of the D.C. Public Library at 4450 Wisconsin Ave. N.W. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

The Tenley-Friendship branch of the D.C. Public Library at 4450 Wisconsin Ave. N.W. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More