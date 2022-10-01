Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434057SaveSaveThe infamous row of Victorian houses across from Alamo Square Park, in San Francisco. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 764 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2230 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6422 x 4091 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6422 x 4091 px | 300 dpi | 150.38 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadThe infamous row of Victorian houses across from Alamo Square Park, in San Francisco. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More