Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434093SaveSaveAerial views of a marina in Los Angeles. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 796 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2323 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4734 x 3142 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4734 x 3142 px | 300 dpi | 85.15 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadAerial views of a marina in Los Angeles. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More