rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434105Bodie, a ghost town in the Bodie Hills, east of the Sierra Nevada mountain range in Mono County, California. Original image…Save

Bodie, a ghost town in the Bodie Hills, east of the Sierra Nevada mountain range in Mono County, California. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Bodie, a ghost town in the Bodie Hills, east of the Sierra Nevada mountain range in Mono County, California. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More