https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4341220Edit RemixSaveSaveCustom TextButterfly & flower pattern background, botanical design vector, remix from the artworks of Pierre Joseph RedoutéMorePremiumID : 4341220View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 52.82 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Butterfly & flower pattern background, botanical design vector, remix from the artworks of Pierre Joseph RedoutéMore