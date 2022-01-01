https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4341246Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPalm tree art print, vintage illustration, remixed from our own original copy of Les Palmiers Histoire Iconographique (1878), illustrated by Oswalde Kerchove de DenterghemMorePremiumID : 4341246View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8400 x 10500 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8400 x 10500 px | 300 dpi | 504.72 MBPalm tree art print, vintage illustration, remixed from our own original copy of Les Palmiers Histoire Iconographique (1878), illustrated by Oswalde Kerchove de DenterghemMore