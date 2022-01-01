https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4341295Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPalm leaf wall art, vintage illustration, remixed from our own original copy of Les Palmiers Histoire Iconographique (1878), illustrated by Oswalde Kerchove de DenterghemMorePremiumID : 4341295View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4500 x 4500 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4500 x 4500 px | 300 dpi | 115.91 MBPalm leaf wall art, vintage illustration, remixed from our own original copy of Les Palmiers Histoire Iconographique (1878), illustrated by Oswalde Kerchove de DenterghemMore