Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434142SaveSaveCattle graze along the road in Northern California. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 806 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2350 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2686 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 2686 px | 300 dpi | 61.52 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadCattle graze along the road in Northern California. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More