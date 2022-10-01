Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434187SaveSaveYosemite National Park, USA. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 901 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2627 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4916 x 3690 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4916 x 3690 px | 300 dpi | 103.84 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadYosemite National Park, USA. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More