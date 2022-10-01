rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434210Rio Grande River in Big Bend Ranch State Park in lower Brewster County, Texas. Original image from Carol M.…

Rio Grande River in Big Bend Ranch State Park in lower Brewster County, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

