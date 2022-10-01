rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434224Fancy cowboy boots for sale at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America…Save

Fancy cowboy boots for sale at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Fancy cowboy boots for sale at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More