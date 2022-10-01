rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434230Rolling irrigation sprinkler at work along the road carrying U.S. Highways 62-180 near the New Mexico border in Hudspeth…Save

Rolling irrigation sprinkler at work along the road carrying U.S. Highways 62-180 near the New Mexico border in Hudspeth County, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Rolling irrigation sprinkler at work along the road carrying U.S. Highways 62-180 near the New Mexico border in Hudspeth County, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More