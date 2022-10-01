Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434251SaveSaveThe State of Texas raises longhorn cattle at Abilene State Historical Park on the site of old Fort Griffin. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 792 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2310 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6000 x 3960 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6000 x 3960 px | 300 dpi | 154.68 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadThe State of Texas raises longhorn cattle at Abilene State Historical Park on the site of old Fort Griffin. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More