rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434263USS Texas, the second ship of the United States Navy named in honor of the U.S. state of Texas. Original image from Carol M.…Save

USS Texas, the second ship of the United States Navy named in honor of the U.S. state of Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

USS Texas, the second ship of the United States Navy named in honor of the U.S. state of Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More