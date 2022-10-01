rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain

Editorial use only

https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434275Glory Window designed by Architect Philip Johnson in Dallas, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America…Save

Glory Window designed by Architect Philip Johnson in Dallas, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Editorial use only 
Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Glory Window designed by Architect Philip Johnson in Dallas, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More