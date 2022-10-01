rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434284Infrared-camera view of the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayette County, West Virginia. Original image from Carol M.…Save

Infrared-camera view of the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayette County, West Virginia. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Infrared-camera view of the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayette County, West Virginia. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More