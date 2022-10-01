rawpixel
Public Domain
High plains yellow sundrops line the road in the Laramie Plain, a high-plains grassland south of Laramie, Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

