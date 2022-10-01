Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434333SaveSaveA harvesting combine kicks up dust during its work in field near the tiny town of Carpenter in southeast Wyoming's Laramie County. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 814 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2376 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6580 x 4466 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6580 x 4466 px | 300 dpi | 168.18 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadA harvesting combine kicks up dust during its work in field near the tiny town of Carpenter in southeast Wyoming's Laramie County. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More