rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434362Fat and sassy prairie dogs on the grounds of Devil's Tower National Monument in Crook County, Wyoming. Original image from…Save

Fat and sassy prairie dogs on the grounds of Devil's Tower National Monument in Crook County, Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Fat and sassy prairie dogs on the grounds of Devil's Tower National Monument in Crook County, Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More