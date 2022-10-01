Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434385SaveSaveGrouping of small barns in this Monroe County, West Virginia, autumnal rural scene. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6899 x 6899 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6899 x 6899 px | 300 dpi | 272.38 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadGrouping of small barns in this Monroe County, West Virginia, autumnal rural scene. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More