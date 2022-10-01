rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434419A burro stands in what is otherwise a field of cattle near Jefferson, Colorado. Original image from Carol M.…Save

A burro stands in what is otherwise a field of cattle near Jefferson, Colorado. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

A burro stands in what is otherwise a field of cattle near Jefferson, Colorado. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More