Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434422SaveSaveMountain-sunset view from Telluride, once a mining boomtown and now a popular skiing destination in Colorado - Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 631 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1841 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 2630 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5000 x 2630 px | 300 dpi | 75.28 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadMountain-sunset view from Telluride, once a mining boomtown and now a popular skiing destination in Colorado - Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More