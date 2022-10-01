Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434427SaveSaveMoose graze in Grand Teton National Park in northwest Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6730 x 4487 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6730 x 4487 px | 300 dpi | 172.83 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadMoose graze in Grand Teton National Park in northwest Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More