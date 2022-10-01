rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434433Mule deer gather on a snowy hillside in Sweetwater County, Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America…Save

Mule deer gather on a snowy hillside in Sweetwater County, Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Mule deer gather on a snowy hillside in Sweetwater County, Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More